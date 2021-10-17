Ensure peace prevails to break 8-year cycle

National Chairman of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Mr Freddie Blay, has admonished members of the party in the Greater Accra Region to maintain peace, unity and discipline to enable the party break the eight-year cycle.
“Your conduct determines what happens in the other regions. Irrespective of who is the leader of the party, the interest of the party is paramount. Tolerate one another and be united so that we can regain all seats we lost in the 2020 election", he said.
Mr Blay was speaking at the Greater Accra NPP annual delegates’ conference at the Teachers Hall in Accra last Thursday.
“The Greater Accra occupies a special place in the realms of elections in this country. It is increasingly becoming the powerful pivot around which politics in Ghana evolves and for this reason, you have to be united so that we maintain the seat in the next general election,” Mr Blay said.
Respect party decisions
The general secretary of the NPP, on his part, entreated party supporters to respect decisions of the party at all times.
He announced that the leadership of the party was working tirelessly to ensure that the concerns raised by supporters during a nationwide visit by the national executive members were factored into the operations and plans of the party.
Work hard
The Director of Operations at the Office of the President, Mr Lord Commey, admonished members of the party to work harder to retain power in 2024.
He lamented the abysmal performance of the party in the 2020 general election where it lost a whopping seven parliamentary seats in the Greater Accra Region alone.
Utterances
The Greater Accra Regional Minister urged party supporters to be mindful of their utterances, especially on social media as it would have far reaching impact on the party.
He also admonished them to stand united while eschewing all forms of vices such as backbiting, gossiping and treachery in order not to repeat the 2020 incident.