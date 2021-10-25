Enhancing work of assembly members: Bono Region presents 469 motorcycles

The Bono Regional Co-ordinating Council has presented 469 motorcycles to assembly members in the region to facilitate their movement and activities.
The motorcycles were presented on behalf of the Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development.
Development
At the presentation ceremony last Friday, the Bono Regional Minister, Mrs Justina Owusu-Banahene, said the motorcycles were to enhance the mobility of the assembly members to and from their electoral areas.
She said the motorcycles would be more useful in reaching out to communities where vehicles could not access.
She explained that the challenges faced by assembly members in their interactions with the electorate would be addressed with the use of the motorcycles.
Mrs Owusu-Banahene noted that assembly members played a major role in the development of communities.
She advised the beneficiaries to ensure the regular maintenance of the motorcycles, saying “We believe that the assembly members will put these motorcycles to good use”.
Mrs Owusu-Banahene admonished the assembly members not to use the motorcycles for their personnel use or gains, but rather embark on activities geared towards the welfare of the people in their electoral areas.
She said the government carefully selected durable motorcycles that would be used on roads irrespective of their state.
She thanked the government and other key stakeholders through whose support the motorcycles were procured.
Duties
The Dean of the Presiding Members of the district assemblies in the region, Mr Joseph Baffour Awuah, thanked the government for the gesture and expressed the hope that the motorcycles would help the assembly members in the execution of their duties.
He appealed to the government to consider giving assembly members some allowances to support their activities.
Mr Awuah, who is also the assemblyman of the Berekum Kyiritwedie Electoral Area, said there were some activities such as communal labour they could no longer embark on because people demanded refreshment after such activities.