Ellen Ama Daaku files nomination to unseat Kate Gyamfua

A member of the National Communications of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ms Ellen Ama Daaku has filed her nomination to contest the incumbent National Women Organiser of the party Kate Gyamfua to lead the women’s wing of the party.
Ms. Daaku officially filed her Nomination at the party’s headquarters in Accra on Wednesday, June 15, 2022, to contest for the position with the aim of mobilising more women for the party’s victory in the 2024 general elections.
She personally presented the form to the National Officers of the party.
They lauded her effort to contribute to the internal party democracy.
Ms Daaku who is the Captain of the NPP’s Loyal Ladies in the Bono East Region has already received massive endorsement from some key party people, especially the various women groups within the party.
The support was due to her deep involvement in grassroots politics, her special communication and lobbying skills; and her unwavering commitment to party activities.
In a media briefing after the filing of the nomination, the National Women Organiser hopeful expressed her appreciation to the NPP national officers for the warm reception.
She was of the view that the leadership of the party in entrenching the internal democracy in the party would create a level playing field for all the aspirants before and during the election.
According to Ms Daaku, who is a final year law student at the GIMPA, she would embark on a clean, healthy, and fair campaign devoid of insults, personality attacks, and character assassination.
She told the media that it is part of her vision to restructure the women’s wing of the party from polling stations to the national level in order to address the needs of women; build the capacity of women in politics from polling stations to national, including TESCON with the aim of increasing the numbers and activating their real potentials.
She added that she will “Rebuild the image of the NPP Women's Wing, acknowledge the past women leaders, raise more new women leaders, ensure that their voices and contributions are respected and recognised by the party”.
In addition, she said she will “create socio-economic opportunities for all women officers from polling station to national who mostly suffer losses and neglect in spite of their contributions to the party; and also embark on a massive recruitment drive to attract more women to the NPP, especially floating and first-time voters”.