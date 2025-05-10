Ebi Bright confirmed as Tema MCE

Benjamin Xornam Glover Politics May - 10 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The National Democratic Congress Tema Central parliamentary candidate in the 2024 election was yesterday confirmed as Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) by an overwhelming majority.

Ebi Bright obtained 28 votes out of the 31 votes cast to become the first female MCE of Tema since 1993.

Three people voted against her confirmation.

The confirmation thrust Ms Bright into political leadership in Tema after previous efforts to represent the Tema Central Constituency in Parliament.

She almost secured the mandate of the people in her latest effort after she was initially declared the winner of the poll.

A subsequent annulment of the declaration by the Electoral Commission and the subsequent pronouncement of her opponent, Charles Forson, as the winner of the race, has left her pursuing her bid in court until her nomination for the post.

Pledge

Upon the confirmation, she pledged to work closely with the assembly members, traditional authority and stakeholders to drive development in Tema.

Key challenges within the metropolis she plans to tackle immediately include implementing initiatives to create job opportunities and stimulate economic growth and finding sustainable solutions to meet the sanitation and unemployment needs of the youth.

"Your confidence in me reflects not only your faith in my capabilities but also our shared commitment to the people of Tema," she said moments after her confirmation.

"We’ll transform Tema into a sustainable industrial, economic and social powerhouse as the heartbeat of Ghana's industrial and economic landscape," she said.

Ms Bright said Tema deserves visionary leadership that unlocks its full potential for residents, businesses and future generations, and her vision for Tema is to transform the city into a sustainable, inclusive and dynamic urban hub and she was ready for the task.

"Tema was once a beacon of a model city, a symbol of Ghanaian excellence in community and industrial development that has grown from the dream city of Dr Kwame Nkrumah to a full-blown melting pot of aging and expired social infrastructure and a population of approximately 200,000, where families such as mine have lived for five generations.

We are now presented with being the solution for a myriad of challenges of decongestion, revenue mobilisation, sanitation and environmental management, youth empowerment, security and development control," she said.

She pledged to lead with integrity, transparency and an unwavering commitment to public good, adding that the resources of the assembly would be applied judiciously.