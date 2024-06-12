Don't allow material gains to influence choice - Lordina Mahama urges electorate

Vincent Amenuveve Politics Jun - 12 - 2024 , 09:59

Former First Lady, Lordina Mahama, has advised Ghanaians against allowing misinformation and material gains to influence their choice of electing good candidates who can turn around the fortunes of the country after the December polls.

She described this year’s elections as crucial as Ghanaians face the difficult task of electing political leaders including a President who would be capable of improving the living conditions of the citizenry.

Mrs Mahama gave the advice at the National Conference of the Ministers’ Wives Association of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, at Gomoa Fetteh in the Central Region. The conference was on the theme, “Seasoned to send the light”. It was attended by 2,000 pastors’ wives from all the branches of the church across the country.

Topics treated included ministerial ethics, personal grooming and social skills, the pastor’s wife and emotional intelligence, leading outside the box, stress and mental wellness. Mrs Mahama, a member of the church urged the pastor’s wives to join her in praying for her husband, John Dramani Mahama, “for God to grant his heart’s desire and bless him with Divine empowerment to change the destiny” of Ghana for the better.

She prayed that God would give Ghanaians the spirit of good “judgment to make the right choice, even in this period of misinformation and material influence”. She expressed gratitude to the pastor’s wives of the church for their generosity, motherly love and good counsel towards their respective congregation.

Mrs Mahama said it was heart-warming that through the Ministers’ Wives Association of the Assemblies of God, many Ministers’ wives had developed their skills “and had been equipped to provide emotional and material support for their congregations”.



Moral decadence

The National President of the Ministers’ Wives Association of the Assemblies of God, Monica Wengam, spoke extensively on the theme of the church and how the wife of a pastor can contribute to winning souls for Christ, especially in this end time, as well as help reduce significantly the “moral decadence we are witnessing”.

She said when pastor’s wives championed evangelism and participated in church planting, they would contribute greatly to curtailing the LGBTQ+ agenda.



Support

The General Superintendent of the Assemblies of God, Ghana, Rev. Dr Stephen Wengam, catalogued the immense support pastors receive from their wives. He said, “the story of selfless service and boundless sacrifice is amplified by pastors’ wives in deprived communities where pastors earn peanuts”.

Rev. Dr Wengam prayed for God’s blessing upon all such pastors’ wives but cautioned that no pastor’s wife should ever become like Job’s wife as found in Job 2:9-11.