Don’t be sucked into partisanship - Majority Leader advises journalists

The Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, has challenged media practitioners to rise above the
frey and not be sucked into partisanship .
He observed the growing trend of what he described as “media vigilantism” in the
Mr Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu who is also the Majority Leader in Parliament was speaking at a media dialogue organised by the Ministry of Parliamentary
The media
The forum was themed, Curbing Political Vigilantism in Ghana
He said it was worrying that the chunk of media space was used to fan acts of vigilantism, a trend which did not augur well for the body politics of the country and requested editors and seasoned journalists not to allow their platforms to be used as avenues.
He said the independence and freedom of the media
“Lurking behind the scenes dangerously and gradually gaining notoriety is the use of social media to unleash psychological violence on political opponents and these faceless and sometimes anonymous perpetrators have to be fished out as traditional media can be easily identified in the case of any infractions resolution”, he said.
Vigilantism
The minister lamented, however, that social media spread faster and its effects
He said the ministry valued the media’s input for resolving this intractable problem of vigilantism that had become an albatross and have the potential of throwing the country into
The Chief Director of the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Dr Evans Aggrey-Darkoh, said the concentration of the ministry for 2019 centred on five priority areas and this included improving participation of civil society organisations.
Strategic objectives
He encouraged the media to support the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs as they support the promotion of good and accountable government through its strategic areas and objectives.
Mr Aggrey-Darkoh indicated that Ghana’s democracy had won a worldwide acclamation for the straitly it enjoyed and the major milestones such as the conduct of seven free and fair elections supervised by an independent election management body, the experience of three power alterations in 2000, 2008, 2016 all attest to the nations democratic credentials.
He said as the
State of insecurity
He said the activities of political vigilante groups create
“The ministry recognises that the violence that rocked the bye-elections in Akwatia, Atiwa, Chereponi, Talensi, Amenfi West and most