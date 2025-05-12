Next article: Ras Mubarak warns Sammy Gyamfi’s dollar gift to Agradaa could harm cedi’s stability

Cape Coast MCE unveils ambitious development vision

Joana Kumi Politics May - 12 - 2025 , 09:57 2 minutes read

The newly confirmed Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) of Cape Coast, George Justice Arthur, has outlined a comprehensive development plan to transform the historic city into a vibrant, inclusive and economically robust coastal hub.

The plan focuses on key sectors such as tourism, education, health, economic development, agriculture, road and transport, social protection, sanitation, infrastructure and climate change.

Mr Arthur said this at his maiden engagement with the media in Cape Coast last Wednesday.

In tourism, the MCE said he would establish a world-class tourist information and support centre, complemented by a digital platform to market the city's tourism potential.

He said the assembly would also partner traditional authorities to organise annual cultural festivals and enhance site security.

In education, Mr Arthur pledged to strengthen basic schools, promote Information and Communications Technology, Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) and vocational training, and award scholarships to brilliant, needy students.

The MCE also highlighted plans to renovate the Metro Hospital, operationalise CHPS compounds and support the fishing sector with value addition facilities.

Mr Arthur said he would promote Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) to attract investment and help develop local entrepreneurs' capacities, tackle climate change, improve road infrastructure and enhance revenue mobilisation through digitalisation.

He said within the first 120 days, the assembly would prepare and launch an eight-year development plan, engage stakeholders, conduct an institutional review and financial audit, rehabilitate key roads and develop a Tourism Revitalisation Strategy.

The MCE said his vision was to make Cape Coast a model for development and growth, leveraging its historical significance and potential for economic empowerment.

Differences

Mr Arthur also urged residents to put aside political divisions and work together to address the area's developmental and social challenges.

He stressed the need for unity, saying: "The election is over.

What matters now is unity. We need to put our differences behind us and come together to move Cape Coast forward."