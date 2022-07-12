Birim North Assembly Members receive motorbikes

The Ministry of Local Government, Decentralisation and Rural Development has presented motorbikes to all 38 assembly members in the Birim North District in the Eastern Region.
The motorbikes are to facilitate transportation of the assembly members in the discharge of their duties.
Presentation
At a ceremony to present the motorbikes to the assembly members at New Abirem, the District Chief Executive (DCE), Remond Nana Damptey, said the provision of the motorbikes would make it possible for the assembly members to regularly visit the communities in their electoral areas due to the unmotorable nature of some of the roads.
He said all the motorbikes had been registered, insured and provided with roadworthy and insurance certificates.
The DCE, who indicated that the assembly members were to renew all such documents after expiration, would make it impossible for the police to harass them.
The riders, he also indicated would also secure their own safety with such documents.
Mr Damptey advised the assembly members to ride the motorbikes with helmets and be professional to prevent accidents.
He urged the beneficiaries to acquire motor riding licenses since the assembly could not do so because it was a personal issue since individuals had to be tested before the licenses would be given to them.
The Presiding Member (PM) of the assembly, who also represents the Amuana Praso Ahenbronom Electoral Area, Isaac Acheampong received the motorbikes on behalf of his colleagues.