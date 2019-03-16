fbpx

Be mindful of your actions towards our officers – Police Administration to Ken Agyapong

BY: Graphic Online
Following last Thursday’s reported clash between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and a police officer over the violent protest at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), the police administration has cautioned the lawmaker to be mindful of his actions towards police officers.

In a video gone viral on social media, the vociferous MP was seen and heard intimidating a Police Officer during a student demonstration on the North campus of the university.

The MP was seen in an aggressive mood saying he will make sure the Police officer was dismissed.

The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Paul Manly Awini, who was at the spot is said to have instantly told Mr. Kennedy Agyapong he had no powers to dismiss any Police Officer performing his or her lawful duties.

There has been a series of unrests on the campus of the University of Education, Winneba since the sacking of three senior lecturers by the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Prof. Afful-Broni last week.

The protests became destructive last Thursday and the university was subsequently closed down.

Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong in the company of the MP for Efutu, Alexander Afenyo Markin whose constituency the university is located had gone to the campus as part of mediating efforts to resolve the impasse when the confrontation between him and the police officer was captured.

Responding to the development in a statement signed and issued on Friday March 15 by ACP David Eklu, Director-General of Police Public Affairs, the police administration assured all Police Officers that it will stand by them at all times provided their conduct is professional and lawful.

The Police Administration affirmed the stance of the Central Regional Police Commander that, “nobody wields the authority to cause the dismissal of a Police Officer without lawful justification and due process.”

Below is a copy of the full statement by the police

POLICE STATEMENT ON THE BEHAVIOUR OF MR. KENNEDY AGYAPONG

1. The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a video report where Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency was seen and heard intimidating a Police Officer during a student demonstration on the North campus of the University of Education in Winneba on Thursday March 14.2019.

2. In the said video which has also been corroborated by eye witnesses, the MP for Assin Central was seen in an aggressive mood saying he will make sure a serving Police officer was dismissed for no apparent reasons.

3. The Police Administration has also taken note of the fact that the Central Regional Police Commander who was at the spot instantly told Mr. Kennedy Agyapong he had no powers to dismiss any Police Officer performing his or her lawful duties.

4 The Police Administration therefore wishes to affirm the stance of the Central Regional Police Commander that, nobody wields the authority to cause the dismissal of a Police Officer without lawful justification and due process.

5. The Police Administration therefore, takes very strong exception to the behavior of Mr Kennedy Agyapong who is a Member of Parliament and advises him to be mindful of his actions towards Police Officers whilst performing their lawful duties.

6. Meanwhile, the Police Administration wishes to once again assure all Police Officers that it will stand by them at all times provided their conduct is professional and lawful.

