Be mindful of your actions towards our officers – Police Administration to Ken Agyapong

Following last Thursday’s reported clash between the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Mr Kennedy Ohene Agyapong and a police officer over the violent protest at the University of Education, Winneba (UEW), the police administration has cautioned the lawmaker to be mindful of his actions towards police officers
.
The MP was seen in an aggressive mood saying he will make sure the Police officer was dismissed.
The Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Paul Manly Awini, who was at the spot is said to have instantly told Mr. Kennedy Agyapong he had no powers to dismiss any Police Officer performing his or her lawful duties.
There has been a series of unrests on the campus of the University of Education, Winneba since the sacking of three senior lecturers by the Vice Chancellor, Rev. Prof. Afful-
The protests became destructive last Thursday and the university was subsequently closed down.
Responding to the development in a statement signed and issued on
The Police Administration affirmed the stance of the Central Regional Police Commander that, “nobody wields the authority to cause the dismissal of a Police Officer without lawful justification and due process.”
Below is a copy of the full statement by the police
POLICE STATEMENT ON THE BEHAVIOUR OF MR. KENNEDY AGYAPONG
1. The attention of the Police Administration has been drawn to a video report where Mr. Kennedy Agyapong, a Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency was seen and heard intimidating a Police Officer during a student demonstration on the North campus of the University of Education in Winneba on
3. The Police Administration has also taken note of the fact that the Central Regional Police Commander who was at the spot instantly told Mr. Kennedy Agyapong he had no powers to dismiss any Police Officer performing his or her lawful duties.
6. Meanwhile, the Police Administration wishes to once again assure all Police Officers that it will stand by them at all times provided their conduct is professional and lawful.
Below is a video of the incident posted on Facebook.