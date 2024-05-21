Bawumia’s face-to-face campaign strategy dazes NDC — Twum Barimah

May - 21 - 2024

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Dormaa East, Paul Apraku Twum Barimah, has stated that the campaign strategy of the 2024 flag bearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, is dazing members of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC).

He said the grassroots tactics of Vice-President Dr Bawumia, which included a face-to-face, street-to-street and door-to-door approach resonated with the people evidenced by the large crowds the Vice-President continued to attract.

“Dr Bawumia is doing something extraordinary in his campaign tour. Walking on the streets and meeting food vendors, shop operators and commuters, as well as taxi and “Trotro” drivers is very strategic and is giving the NPP the numbers,” he added.

Mr Barimah was speaking to journalists in Accra on the campaign strategy adopted by Dr Bawumia.

Campaign style

The Vice-President began his campaign tour on Monday, April 29, 2024 and has already visited the Eastern, Western, Ashanti, Bono East, Bono, Northern, Upper East regions and some parts of the Greater Accra.

He has been meeting and interacting with religious leaders, traditional rulers, as well as ordinary citizens to engage in discussions, while introducing his policies and vision ahead of the December 7 general election.

Mr Barimah said Dr Bawumia was recording a huge following not solely because of his ground-level campaign strategy but also because people were interested in his policies and programmes.

“The campaign message the Vice-President is rolling out is stunning and gets to attract and pull the people along. The increasing numbers on the campaign tour is good for the party and we are replicating it in all the regions to sell the good message of the party,” he said.

Iconic message

Mr Barimah further intimated that the development had taken Dr Bawumia’s chief rival, former President John Dramani Mahama, who is the flag bearer of the NDC, by surprise and left his members in a state of confusion.

“I can tell you that the NDC members are dazed by the high rate and level of crowd the Vice-President is pulling across the regions with his iconic campaign bus with the inscription “It is possible.

“I can assure you that with this rate of campaign from the NPP and Dr Bawumia, Mahama and his NDC will fall out and lose the coming election,” Mr Barimah added.