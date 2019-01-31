Ayawaso West Wuogon by-election ongoing despite NDC's announced withdrawal

The Electoral Commission (EC) says it will go ahead with the Ayawaso West Wuogon Parliamentary by-election despite the National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) decision to withdraw its candidate, Mr Delali Kwasi Brempong, from the race.
The Greater Accra Regional Director of the EC, Mr Kwame Amoah, said the by-election will go on because it has not received any official communication from Mr Brempong.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
According to him, per the rules of the game, a candidate can only withdraw from the race, prior to the election.
NDC withdrawal
Chairman of the NDC, Mr Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, told journalists on Thursday that the party, in consultation with Mr Brempong had decided to withdraw from the race following a shooting incident at Brempong's residence and alleged assault on party members.
Ghana News Headlines
For today's Ghana news, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news headlines.
Mr Ofosu-Ampofo alleged that eight of their members were injured with two of them being in critical condition.
Mr Ofosu-Ampofo alleged that the presence of some members of the security unit, which was involved in the incident at other polling stations, was intimidating to their agents.
For current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
Elections disrupted
According to Mr Amoah, although the skirmishes led to the disruption of voting at the Bawaleshie Presbyterian One Polling Station for about 45 minutes, it has since resumed.
He said, his tour of the other 136 polling stations in the Constituency indicated that voting was going on peacefully.