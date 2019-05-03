Ashanti NPP organises health walk to mark May Day

As part of activities marking this year’s May Day celebration, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Ashanti Region organised a health walk for its members and also health screening exercise for residents of Asawasi in the Asokore Mampong Municipality.
The walk was also to galvanise the members for the electioneering ahead of next year’s general election and to also increase the visibility of the party in the constituency which is currently a stronghold of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).
The party also registered about 300 residents onto the National Health Insurance Scheme (NHIS) free of charge.
Mini rally
Addressing the party members at a mini rally, the Ashanti Regional Chairman of the party (NPP), Mr Bernard Antwi Boasiako, called on the party faithful in the region to gird their loins to reclaim all the parliamentary seats for the party.
He said the party was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that it captured all the 47 seats in the region.
Currently the party has 44 out of the 47 seats in the region as against the NDC’s three. These are the Asawasi, the Ejura Sekyedumase and Sekyere Afram Plains.
He said the performance of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo led government in the last two years showed that the party was doing well and responding to the needs of the people. He, therefore, asked the members to spread the good news of the government to reach all.
According to the Regional Chairman, there was the need for Ghanaians to maintain the NPP in power to continue with its good works so he tasked the party members to ensure that was realised.
He said a comparative analysis of the two years of President Akufo-Addo’s government to that of former President John Mahama showed a clear disparity in their achievements within the same period.
That, according to him, should guide Ghanaians in their choice of a new president, come December 2020.
NPP resolves
The Regional Organiser of the party, Mr Francis Adomako, for his part also reiterated the resolve of the party to win all the 47 parliamentary seats in the region for the NPP, and as such he called on all party supporters to close their ranks and work with one another to ensure that the party achieved its aims.
He said the time to start work was now, and called on the party faithful to rally behind the leaders and work in harmony to bring victory to the party.
Also in attendance were the Regional Women Organiser, Nana Ama Ampomah, and the Asokore Mampong Municipal Chief Executive, Mr Alidu Seidu.