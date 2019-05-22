Alhaji Sulemana elected NPP Chairman for Savannah Region

A 62-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana popularly known as "Professor Kalamonia", has been elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Savannah Region
.
Alhaji Sulemana polled 88 votes out of 127 total votes cast to beat his main contender, Nana Kwame Aboagye, who secured 37 votes.
He said the party had done enough by creating the Savannah Region, and that it was ready to develop the infant region.
A Deputy Chief of staff at the Presidency, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, for his part urged the newly elected executive to work hard since the region had a lot to do to defeat the opposition NDC in 2020.
He said the Damongo Constituency for instance used to be a solid ground for the NPP which had the party's candidate winning twice from 2000 to 2008 to represent the constituency in Ghana's Parliament.
The Deputy Chief of staff urged the NPP delegates gathered not to be complacent but fight extra hard towards retaining power in the 2020 general election.
Other officers elected include Dr Amadu Musah Abudu, Principal of Bagabaga Training College in Tamale as first Vice-Chairman with Hajia Zulfawu Amadu clinching the second Vice-Chairperson position.
A former Northern Regional Deputy Secretary of the NPP, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, won the position of Secretary for the Savannah Region with the Deputy Secretary position going to Sulemana Amin.
Hajia Mohammed Safia was elected as Women's Organiser while Mr Mohammed Tohir won as Organiser.
The rest who won their positions include Mr Raphael Mahama Akati, former NPP Communication Officer for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency as Youth Organiser; Mahama Mumuni Akotia as Treasurer and Madam Losina Barikisu as Nasara Coordinator.