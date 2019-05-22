fbpx

Alhaji Sulemana elected NPP Chairman for Savannah Region

BY: Getrude Ankah Nyavi
Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana
Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana

A 62-year-old businessman and philanthropist, Alhaji Iddrisu Sulemana popularly known as "Professor Kalamonia", has been elected as the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Chairman for the Savannah Region.

He was elected at the extraordinary regional delegates conference of the party held at Damongo, the capital of the Savannah Region, on Monday, May 20, 2019.
 

Alhaji Sulemana polled 88 votes out of 127 total votes cast to beat his main contender, Nana Kwame Aboagye, who secured 37 votes.

The NPP Savannah regional chairman elect once contested for the position of first vice-chairman of the party  in the Northern Region but lost prior to the time the Savannah Region was carved out of the Northern Region.

Before the ballots were cast,  the NPP General Secretary , Mr John Boadu, urged delegates to elect hardworking executives who would ensure victory through hard work for the party.

He said the party had done enough by creating the Savannah Region, and that it was ready to develop the infant region.

Madam Rita Asobayire, first Vice Chairperson of the party, who was the  Special Guest of Honour, spoke on the need for party unity and togetherness, saying "without unity, the party will not have it easy winning election 2020".

Hard work

A Deputy Chief of staff at the Presidency, Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor, for his part urged the newly elected executive to work hard since the region had a lot to do to defeat the opposition NDC in 2020.

He said out of the  seven constituencies in the Savannah Region, the NPP could only boast one seat which showed that the party was not what it used to be over the years in the region.

He said the Damongo Constituency for instance used to be a solid ground for the NPP which had the party's candidate winning twice from 2000 to 2008 to represent the constituency in Ghana's Parliament.

The Deputy Chief of staff urged the NPP delegates gathered not to be complacent but fight extra hard towards retaining power in the 2020 general election.

Other winners
Other officers elected include Dr Amadu Musah Abudu, Principal of Bagabaga Training College in Tamale as first Vice-Chairman with Hajia Zulfawu Amadu clinching the second Vice-Chairperson position.

A former Northern Regional Deputy Secretary of the NPP, Mr Haruna Iddrisu, won the position of Secretary for the Savannah Region with the Deputy Secretary position going to Sulemana Amin.

Hajia Mohammed Safia was elected as Women's Organiser while Mr Mohammed Tohir won as Organiser.

The rest who won their positions include Mr Raphael Mahama Akati, former NPP Communication  Officer for the Bole-Bamboi Constituency as Youth Organiser; Mahama Mumuni Akotia as Treasurer and Madam Losina Barikisu as Nasara Coordinator.