Akyem Oda MP calls on Christians to pray for peaceful election

Samuel Kyei-Boateng Politics Jun - 13 - 2024 , 09:35

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament (MP) for Akyem Oda, Alexander Akwasi Acquah, has called on Christians to pray for a peaceful election this year to sustain the prevailing peace and unity.

He enjoined the citizenry to rally behind the government in the national reconstruction programme and disregard the negative and unfounded remarks made against the NPP by its political opponents.

Mr Acquah, who is also a Deputy Minister of Health, was speaking at the golden jubilee anniversary celebration of the Oda District branch of the Church of the Lord Brotherhood at Oda last Sunday.

He appealed to Ghanaians to retain the NPP in power by voting massively for the flag bearer of the NPP, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, and the party's parliamentary candidates in the upcoming general election.

He stressed that the retention of the NPP in power would enable the people to continue to enjoy better governance and accelerated national development. Mr Acquah stated that most of the Agenda 111 projects were at advanced stages of completion, which would go a long way to render improved healthcare delivery to the masses.

He said he was assisting the management of the Oda Community Health Nurses Training College to expand infrastructure for the institution to increase its intake to 600 students next academic year.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Birim Central, Joyce Adjoa Agyeiwaa, also reiterated the need for Ghanaians to retain the NPP in power in the December 7, 2024 general election.

On behalf of the MP and the municipal assembly, Ms Agyeiwaa presented an undisclosed sum of money to the church.

Gratitude

The Oda District Pastor of the church, Archdeacon Eric Mante, urged members of the church to contribute their quota to community and national development. He advised the leaders of the political parties to ensure a peaceful election on December 7, 2024, by impressing upon their supporters to eschew vituperative comments and the use of hate language during political campaigns.

The National Youth President of the church, J.K. Ohene Sefa, said the Church of the Lord Brotherhood would continue to contribute to nation-building aside from meeting the spiritual needs of their members.

The leadership of the church presented citations to Mr Akwasi Acquah and 40 other personalities in recognition of their commitment to the work of the church and the nation at large.