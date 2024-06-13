Don’t fall for NPP, NDC promises - Hassan Ayariga to electorate

Dickson Worlanyo Dotse Politics Jun - 13 - 2024 , 09:38

The flag bearer of the All People’s Congress (APC), Hassan Ayariga, has called on Ghanaians to rally behind the party and elect him as the next president at the December 7 polls.

He said the flag bearers of the two major parties, the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), had nothing new to offer the nation and as such any campaign promise was a desperate ploy for votes.

“That is why I am urging my fellow Ghanaians not to fall for this desperate attempt to gain votes. Instead, I implore you to consider a young man with a vision, a leader who has Ghanaians at heart.

A leader who has shown immense dedication,” he said. At a press conference on June 11, 2024 at the party’s headquarters in Accra, Mr Ayariga said he was committed to the betterment of the country.

Policies

If elected president, the APC flag bearer, among other things, pledged to implement an “Economic Lockdown” to prevent capital flight, grow to consume for self-sufficiency, increase productivity and ensure that the nation’s resources benefit Ghanaians.

“We will establish Ghana as a hub of production, manufacturing and industry, implement programmes to create decent jobs and introduce a 24-hour economy and a three-shift system to maximise productivity and efficiency in various sectors,” he added.

Mr Ayariga also promised to establish a national database to ensure accurate data collection for informed decision-making and better planning and implementation of policies which would be followed by a national development plan to ensure sustainable growth.

Depreciation Cedi

Addressing the depreciation of the Ghana Cedi, Mr Ayariga advised the government to implement policies aimed at promoting economic stability, reducing corruption and mismanagement of resources, and investing in key sectors such as production, manufacturing and industrialisation.

To achieve this, he urged the government to ban all Forex Trading, shut down all businesses that charge in dollars, stop the quotations and awards of contracts in dollars, ban opening of foreign currency accounts and close down all foreign currencies accounts, stop all hotels, businesses, airlines, landlords, schools, automobile companies and shipping lines from quoting and charging in foreign currencies.

“Why should a Ghanaian patronise the service of a company in his country with dollars? Why? Can a Ghanaian charge for his service in the US in the Ghana Cedis? Let's all be patriotic citizens and defend our nation,” he stressed.

Highlight

