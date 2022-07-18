4 Political parties make daring statements at NPP Conference

Four political parties took the podium at the New Patriotic Party national delegates conference by storm when they made daring statements as they presented their goodwill messages.
The parties were the National Democratic Congress (NDC), the Convention People’s Party (CPP), the People’s National Convention (PNC) and the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG).
In what has become a unique feature, the parties criticised the ruling NPP for the hardship facing Ghanaians while its members lived in opulence.
On such occasions the two leading parties, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) discuss party matters and criticise each other.
NDC
When he took his turn to give his message, a Deputy General Secretary of the opposition NDC, Peter Boamah Otokunor, described the gathering as the biggest congregation of Ghana’s problem and a great occasion to elect leaders to deepen the democratic gains.
He said it marked a new beginning as fresh ideas could be injected into the leadership of the NPP, something the NPP government needed badly.
He said he took notice of the levels of ostentation and opulence exhibited by the NPP in the organisation of the congress in the face of difficulties that the economy was encountering.
That, he said, was an indication of the insensitivity of the NPP towards the suffering Ghanaian.
When Mr Otokunor brought out a ball of Fante kenkey which he said he bought on his way to the congress, to show how food prices had shot up, the MC for the programme, Anthony Abayifa Karbo, informed the NDC deputy scribe that his time was up.
CPP
The General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Jantuah, urged the government to negotiate a deal with the International Monetary Fund that would be favourable to Ghanaians.
She said the CPP was a socialist party and was expecting that programmes such as the Free Senior High School (SHS) would not be discontinued.
PNC
The General Secretary of the People’s National Convention (PNC), Janet Nabla, called on the government to build a united front by asking for help from other political opponents in solving the nation’s problems.
She urged the NPP to pardon the Member of Parliament for Dome Kwabenya, Adwoa Safo, because any move to remove her would reduce the already dwindling numbers of women in Parliament and also took a swipe at the NPP for not including a single woman’s picture on the front page of the congress brochure.
LPG
The National Chairman of the Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG), John Amekah, said Ghanaians were peace-loving people and that required that activities of political parties must end in peace and harmony.
He urged political parties to abide by the code of conduct for political parties in the lead up to the 2024 general election so that the country would enjoy peace to pursue the agenda of alleviating poverty.