4 Lose NPP membership for endorsing independent presidential aspirant

Daily Graphic Politics Nov - 21 - 2023 , 09:26

Four leading members of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Hopeson Adorye, Yaw Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow and Boniface Abubakar Saddique have lost their status as members of the party for publicly endorsing the candidature of an independent presidential candidate.

The four are said to have pitched camp with the Leader and Founder of the Movement for Change, Alan John Kwadwo Kyerematen, who resigned from the NPP to contest as an independent candidate in the 2024 general election.

A statement issued and signed by the General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua, said the leadership of the party had taken notice of the recent activities of Messrs Adorye, Buaben Asamoa, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Alhaji Boniface Abubakar Saddique, which included publicly endorsing the candidature of a person other than the duly elected presidential candidate of the party, Dr Alhaji Mahamudu Bawumia.

Constitution

The party said the actions of the four persons breached the party’s constitution particularly Articles 3(5) (A) (4) and 3(9) (1), the afore-named men still hold themselves out as members of the NPP.

“For the avoidance of doubt, Article 3(5) (A) (4) of the NPP constitution enjoins all members of the Party to “abide by and publicly uphold the decisions of the party.

“Also, Article 3(9)(1) of the constitution provides as follows: “A member of the party, who stands as an independent candidate against the officially elected member of the party, or who joins or declares his or her support for another political party, or for an independent candidate, when the party has sponsored a candidate in a general or by-election, automatically forfeits his or her membership of the party, ” the statement said.

Forfeiture

“In line with these constitutional provisions, it is the view of the NPP that Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, Boniface Abubakar Saddique and Yaw Buaben Asamoa have automatically forfeited their membership of the party.

They are, therefore, no longer members of the party,” it said.

The party, in the statement, entreated its members to remain true to their duties as per Article 3(5) of the party’s constitution and further called upon its members to bear in mind that the party's focus was to unite its ranks and rally the support of Ghanaians to make history by winning the 2024 general election.

Background

Mr Adorye was the 2020 NPP Parliamentary candidate for Kpone-Katamanso in the Greater Accra Region, while Mr Buaben Asamoa once served as a Communications Director of the NPP and MP for Adentan.

Nana Ohene Ntow, is a former General Secretary of the NPP and Alhaji Saddique, was also a former NPP for Madina and Salaga.