Ghana needs an experienced person not someone to experiment his leadership skills - Mahama

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Mar - 02 - 2023 , 11:32

Former President John Dramani Mahama says Ghana needs an experienced leader now than to entrust the country's governance to someone who want to experiment his leadership skills.

He said the country's economy has been destroyed due to systematic mismanagement by the Akufo-Addo-led government.

For him, everyone in government now is running away from taking responsibility of the government's failure.

Mr Mahama made the remarks while launching his campaign bid today [Thursday, March 2, 2023] to contest for the flagbearship role of the opposition National Democratic Congress in Ho in the Volta Region.

For him, the 2024 general elections is the most critical movement of the country's political life.

The former President said the country is in its most depressing phase currently and needed to be rescued.

He said the exhibition of high levels of arrogance, greed and corruption by government officials is what has led the country into its current state of affairs.

“This government has been clueless and, in many ways, callous. We are saddled with debt, and we have been downgraded by every rating agency and inflation has gone off the roof, sending people into abject poverty,” Mr. Mahama observed.

For him, “Our middle class also risks being wiped out due to a reckless debt restructuring programme. Who would have thought Ghana would have come to a juncture like this when our economy has been destroyed by the incompetent Akufo-Addo and his vice Bawumia?”

Mr Mahama joins former Finance Minister, Dr. Kwabena Duffuor, former Mayor of Kumasi, Kojo Bonsu and businessman, Ernest Kwaku Krobea as interested candidates in the party's flagbearer race.