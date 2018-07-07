Graphic Online

Graphic Online 

Ghana Cedi better under Nana Addo - IPP's Akpaloo

Author: Gertrude Ankah Nyavi
Mr. Kofi Akpaloo
Mr. Kofi Akpaloo

The leader and founder of the Independent Peoples Party (IPP), Mr. Kofi Akpaloo says the cedi is doing much better under President Akufo-Addo compared to the Mahama administration.

Kofi Akpaloo made the comparison in apparent response to comments by the Chairman of the People's National Convention (PNC), Mr. Bernard Mornah who called on the government to take steps to arrest the fast depreciation of the Cedi while delivering a solidarity message at the NPP's National Delegates conference in Koforidua.

Read also: Bernard Mornah to NPP – arrest the falling cedi

“Mr Mornah got it wrong, because if you compare the previous administration under John Dramani Mahama, his first 18 months in government he took the cedi from GH₵1.90 pesewas to GH₵3.10 pesewas within the first 18 months. He depreciated our cedi by 65 per cent”.

“But if you compare Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, he took it from GH₵ 4.25 pesewas, that is on the January 7, 2017 and 18 months down the line it's GH₵4.70 pesewas. So if you compare the two you can see that it has just had a slow delve of 10 per cent”.

Mr Akpaloo therefore urged Mr Mornah to go back to the drawing board and do his maths again.

Delivering a solidarity message at the event, Mr Akpaloo said the Nana Addo-led government has performed very well hence deserve to be lauded.

“This government is doing well, looking at the policies initiated by the Nana Addo-led government, I believe that they will honour their various promises”, he said.

He further said his party has never regretted voting for Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party during the 2016 elections.

"We are so much happy that we supported the NPP in the 2016 elections and we will never regret doing that because they are on course. Nana Addo has done well and I believe he will deliver. I have never regretted voting for him," he added.

Touching on the president’s fight against illegal mining, also known as galamsey, Mr Akpaloo said although the fight is a good cause, making perpetrators face justice has been too slow. He therefore urged the president to address the issue.