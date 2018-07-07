Ghana Cedi better under Nana Addo - IPP's Akpaloo

The leader and founder of the Independent Peoples Party (IPP),
Mr. Kofi Akpaloo says the cedi is doing much better under President Akufo-Addo compared to the Mahama administration .
“Mr Mornah got it
“But if you compare Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government, he took it from GH₵ 4.25 pesewas, that is on the January 7,
Mr Akpaloo
Delivering a solidarity message at the event, Mr Akpaloo said the Nana Addo-led government has performed very well hence deserve to be lauded.
“This government is doing well, looking at the policies initiated by the Nana Addo-led government, I believe that they will honour their various promises”, he said.
He further said his party has never regretted voting for Nana Addo and the New Patriotic Party during the 2016 elections.
"We are so much happy that we supported the NPP in the 2016 elections and we will never regret doing that because they are on course. Nana Addo has done well and I believe he will deliver. I have never regretted voting for him," he added.
Touching on the president’s fight against illegal mining, also known as