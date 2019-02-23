GCPP lauds President’s call for end to political vigilantism

The Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP) has lauded President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s call on the leadership of the two leading political parties, National Democratic Congress (NDC) and the New Patriotic Party (NPP), to help find a lasting solution to the menace of political vigilantism in Ghana.
The GCPP which have participated in a number of fora organised by NCCE and IDEG on the same matter agrees with the president that “the citizens and future generations would not forgive us the current leaders if we sit aloof for the country’s peace to be undermined by politically related violence.”
In a statement signed by its Chairman and leader, Dr Henry Herbert Lartey, the GCPP said that it was pleased that the President had personally asked the leadership of the NPP to write to the NDC so that they could together plan a meeting, possibly, next week to find ways to end the increasing threats of political vigilantism in Ghana.
Ghana News Headlines
For latest news in Ghana, visit Graphic Online news headlines page Ghana news page
Passionate call
Mr President's passionate call and assurance that the failure of the leadership of the two major political parties to end political-related violence as a result of vigilantism will compel him to initiate a Legislative Instrument to end the practice himself is worthy of commendation, the GCPP stated.
It said the time had come for us to end once and for all this ticking time-bomb and political-related violence.
“Ghanaians want to continue the democratic dispensation with peace. Violence is totally not acceptable. ,” the statement concluded.