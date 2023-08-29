Galamsey allegations: Odike feels vindicated by Chiefs' destoolment

Mr. Akwasi Addai, the founder of the now-defunct United Progressive Party (UPP), has expressed a feeling of vindication following the destoolment of four chiefs by Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II due to various violations of traditional norms.

In August 2022, Mr Addai popularly known as Odike, faced banishment from Kumasi by the Ashanti Traditional Council due to his statements linking certain chiefs to illegal mining activities. He alleged that they were either involved in or tolerated such activities.

Odike now interprets the recent actions taken by Otumfuo Osei Tutu as validation of his earlier claims. He remarked that these recent events substantiate his assertion that specific chiefs are contributing to environmental deterioration and water contamination through their engagement in illegal mining.

In an interview with Citi FM, Odike stated, “Today, Otumfuo Osei Tutu’s actions buttress my initial assertion that it is the chiefs who are being used to destroy our environment through land degradation and water pollution." He reiterated that his concerns are firmly rooted in truth and his commitment to the nation's security and future.

Reflecting on his previous experiences, he noted, "Of course, I feel vindicated, and I am happy because they nearly killed me in my office in Kumasi, and it was all over, CNN captured everything. And today if I were to be in my grave it is exactly one year but the almighty God who always fought for goodness sent unseen forces to protect me."

Odike underscored his intention to return to Kumasi, where he plans to campaign for votes ahead of the 2024 general elections. Despite his party's ban by the Electoral Commission, he aims to lead the Union Government movement, which he intends to launch.

He emphasized that he is not offering any apologies and restated his stance on the role some chiefs have played or enabled in the challenges the nation faces.