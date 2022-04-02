Ga East assembly initiates programmes to avert floods in municipality

The Ga East Municipal Assembly has initiated steps to clear drains and streams in flood-prone areas in the municipality before the rains set in.
The initiative, which is under the Greater Accra Resilient and Integrated Development (GARID) project, seeks to find lasting solution to flooding and sanitation challenges in the region, especially in the Ga East Municipality.
The Municipal Chief Executive of the Ga East Municipal Assembly, Elizabeth Kaakie Mann, who announced this at a town hall meeting last Thursday, said the assembly was engaging stakeholders in the Project Affected Areas (PAA's) as part of its implementation process to get it done before the rains begin.
Roads
She said the assembly was making efforts to fix the poor roads in some parts of the municipality as part of the implementation of the "Year of Roads" project by the government.
Mrs Mann mentioned some of the roads as Abokobi-Teiman, Abokobi-Pantang and Abokobi-Old Ashongman as some of the roads earmarked for construction.
She said the assembly had also mobilised resources to undertake reshaping exercises on some of the community roads.
“Other construction works will soon begin at Haatso, Agbogba, Akatsi Abor, Taifa North and South, Kwabenya, Bohye-Summer Hut, Ashongman Estate and surroundings,”she added.
Cleaning
Mrs Mann further appealed to residents to abide by the various sanitation rules and bye-laws and keep their surroundings clean.
She said the environmental health officers had liaised with personnel from Zoomlion and other waste companies within the municipality to ensure strict enforcement of the programme.
"The Regional Coordinating Council is taking the necessary steps to ensure the establishment of Waste Transfer Stations within our municipality which are critical to the successful implementation of the campaign," she added.
Challenges
The Municipal Planning Officer for the assembly, Mr Daniel Baah Tenkorang, said some of the challenges the assembly faced was the lack of cooperation by members of the community.
He said the assembly was going to involve stakeholders in the implementation of projects in order to know their thought and how to go about them.
“The assembly will also endeavour to acquire lands for future projects,” he added.