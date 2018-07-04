Freddy Blay's buses for NPP arrive at Tema port

The first batch of 100
mini buses out of a total of 275, said to have been purchased by the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for commercial purposes, under the leadership of the acting National Chairman, Mr Freddie Blay, have arrived in the country .
The 100 buses are going through clearing processes at the Tema port.
The proceeds are to be paid into the accounts of the party at all 275 constituencies.
Mr Freddie Blay is said to have paid $3million, representing the 30 per cent upfront payment required for the buses from his own resources.
The decision to purchase commercial buses for the political party to use as a cash cow for the running of its constituencies is one of the main campaign messages of Mr Blay who is asking party delegates to vote for him as their substantive chairman at Saturday's congress in Koforidua.
His main contender, Mr Stephen Ntim has described the move as an attempt to "buy votes" from delegates considering the timing for the delivery of the buses.
But Mr Blay has insisted the plan for the buses is not a new thing.
In all the 275 buses is costing the NPP $11,412,500.
Mr. Blay, according to his aides is the sole “Guarantor” on behalf of constituency chairpersons of the NPP, who are Trustees of the transport facility.
Speaking to some journalists at the Tema Port after taking delivery of the buses, spokesperson for Mr. Blay, Richard Nyamah, said the decision by the campaign team of the acting national chairman to acquire the buses was motivated by his quest to ensure that constituency offices generate revenue on their own and not to rely on government and or the party leadership for their sustainability.
He reiterated that the buses would be managed by STC, a decision which is essentially to ensure that the buses are managed professionally and to guarantee maximum profitability.
The loan facility contracted to acquire the buses according to the spokesperson is expected to be paid back in full within the next two years.
The make of the vehicle is Toyota Hiace 2.5L Diesel High Roof with ABS, Manuel Transmission buses and a unit price is going for $41,500.
...more to follow