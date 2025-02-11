Featured

Former NDC running mate Mumuni wins Northern Region Council of State election

Abukari Alhassan Baba Feb - 11 - 2025

Former Member of Parliament for Kumbungu Constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni, has won the Council of State election in the Northern Region.

He secured 26 votes out of 32 total ballots cast, defeating his closest contender, Richard Andani Yakubu, who polled four votes. The other contestant, Nyande Abdul Raqib Adam Husein, received two votes, while the remaining candidate failed to secure any.

Mumuni was the running mate of John Atta Mills in the 2004 Ghanaian presidential election.

In his victory speech, Mumuni expressed gratitude to the delegates for entrusting him with the responsibility of representing the region at the Council of State.

He pledged to work closely with the President and relevant stakeholders to drive the development and progress of the country.

"The involvement of the youth in the contest shows that they have a role to play in developing the country, therefore I will make sure that I champion their interest," he stated.

The election, which was held at the Northern Regional Coordinating Council, was supervised by officials of the Electoral Commission (EC).