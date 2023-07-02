Farouk Aliu Mahama supports Bawumia 2024 campaign with new branded pickup

Kweku Zurek Politics Jul - 02 - 2023 , 14:35

Alhaji Farouk Aliu Mahama, the Member of Parliament for Yendi, has made a generous contribution to the 2024 Presidential Campaign of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia. He recently donated a brand-new Mitsubishi pickup vehicle to aid Dr. Bawumia's campaign efforts.

As Dr. Bawumia seeks the flagbearer position of the NPP for the 2024 elections and campaign activities gain momentum, Farouk Aliu Mahama's donation serves to provide logistical support for the Bawumia 2024 Campaign. The vehicle will primarily be utilized in the Eastern Corridor of the country, encompassing constituencies such as Yendi, Bimbila, Zabzugu, Wulensi, Kpandai, and others.

To showcase his unwavering support, the Yendi MP has already branded the vehicle with eye-catching images of Dr. Bawumia and a prominent campaign slogan, "Next To Lead," prominently displayed on the car.

Mr. Aliu Mahama, who has established the Yendi Constituency as a stronghold for the NPP by securing resounding victories in the past two elections, has vowed to leverage his influence alongside other MPs to bolster support and secure victory for Dr. Bawumia in the upcoming NPP Primaries.