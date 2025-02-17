Featured

Expedite passage of Dual Citizenship Amendment Bill for inclusive governance – Assin North MP urges Parliament

Nana Konadu Agyeman Politics Feb - 17 - 2025 , 16:03 3 minutes read

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, has called on Parliament to expedite action on the passage of the Dual Citizenship Amendment Bill.

He said Ghana’s current dual citizenship law restricts Ghanaians with dual nationality from holding political office and contributing to national development.

Therefore, the passage of the Dual Citizenship Amendment Bill would remove these restrictions and create an inclusive governance framework.

“The bill represents a critical step in acknowledging the contributions of Ghanaians in the diaspora and ensuring that they have equal opportunities to participate in our democratic processes,” he said.

Advertisement

Global realities

In a statement read on the floor of Parliament last Friday, Mr. Quayson urged the House to lend its full support to the bill when “we table it again.”

“Together, let us take this bold step toward inclusivity and progress. It is time we allowed skilled and committed Ghanaians living abroad with dual nationality to return home and support Ghana’s progress with their expertise.

“Our Constitution, while a beacon of democracy, must evolve to reflect the global realities of our people. How do we marginalise those who have sought better opportunities abroad yet remain deeply connected to Ghana?”

His speech, delivered in commemoration of Black History Month, called for unity, self-sufficiency, and inclusive governance.

He paid tribute to black leaders such as Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., and Barack Obama, highlighting their contributions to justice and equality.

Future of dignity and empowerment

Reading his statement, the Assin North MP posed a question to his colleagues: “How do we exclude them from leadership when their hearts, skills, and resources are dedicated to building our nation?”

He stressed that Black History Month serves as a call to action and a reminder of the need for unity among Black people worldwide. By learning from the past and building solidarity, he said, people of African descent could “create a future of dignity and empowerment.”

Reaffirming Ghana’s role as the gateway to Africa, Mr. Quayson lauded local initiatives aimed at attracting Africans in the diaspora back home.

He specifically mentioned the “Year of Return” and “Beyond the Return” programmes, which he said have strengthened ties with the global African diaspora.

“These programs have brought investments in real estate, hospitality, and tourism, boosting economic growth and cultural connections,” he said.

Black Star Experience

The MP also spoke about the Black Star Experience, an NDC party initiative aimed at making Ghana a global hub for arts, culture, and tourism.

“With year-round celebrations in literature, fashion, film, and music, this initiative is expected to attract investment, create jobs, and boost local businesses.

“This initiative will enhance tourism revenues, provide skills transfer, and cement Ghana’s position as a leader in creative and economic innovation,” he noted.

Advocating for policies to integrate African Americans and other nationals who have settled in Ghana, he said it was time to welcome them to contribute to governance and leadership.

He emphasised that leadership is not confined to nationality by birth but is defined by the ability to serve, innovate, and uplift communities.

“I, therefore, call for a collective effort to create an inclusive and progressive Ghana.

“The journey ahead is long, but together, we can redefine what it means to be Ghanaian, ensure equal opportunities, and build a future our children will be proud of,” he said.