Next article: Ensure peaceful electioneering - C/R House of Chiefs to politicians

Featured

Election 2024: NDC appoints campaign team

Gertrude Ankah Politics Jun - 19 - 2024 , 10:21

The opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has named its national campaign team for the upcoming December 7 general election.

Advertisement

A statement signed by the party’s General Secretary, Fifi Fiavi Kwetey said the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC made the appointments on Tuesday, June 18, 2024 after extensive consultation and deliberation.

Fifi Kwetey is the Campaign Coordinator and will be assisted by Joseph Yammin, who will be in charge of regional campaigns.

The National Campaign Team will work under the guidance of a Campaign Steering Committee that includes the NDC’s national chairman, Johnson Asiedu Nketiah.

Below is the full list:

NDC APPOINTS NATIONAL CAMPAIGN TEAM FOR THE 2024 GENERAL ELECTIONS

After extensive consultations and deliberations, the Functional Executive Committee of the NDC, at its meeting held on Tuesday, 18th June 2024, constituted the National Campaign Team that will prosecute the party’s 2024 presidential and parliamentary campaigns.

The National Campaign Team comprises:

1. Fifi Fiavi Kwetey (General Secretary)- Campaign Coordinator

2. Dr. Joseph Yammin (National Organizer)- Deputy Campaign Coordinator in charge of regional campaigns