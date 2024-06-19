South Africa President Ramaphosa sworn in for second term

South Africa's Cyril Ramaphosa has been sworn in for a second full term in office as president, despite failing to secure a majority in parliament in last month's election for his African National Congress (ANC).

Lawmakers re-elected him as president last week following a deal between the ANC, its long-time rival Democratic Alliance (DA) and other parties to form a coalition government.

The ANC, which has governed since the end of apartheid in 1994, lost its majority for the first time after the 29 May election produced no outright winner.

Many dignitaries, including several African heads of states, are attending the ceremony.