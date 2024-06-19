Ensure peaceful electioneering - C/R House of Chiefs to politicians

The Central Regional House of Chiefs has urged politicians to avoid language and acts that can disrupt the nation's peace in the run-up to the 2024 general election.

The President of the House, Odeefuo Amoakwa Buadu VIII, made the call at the meeting of the house in Cape Coast last Thursday. “The nation's peace must be put above personal and party interests,” he said.

Odeefuo Buadu, who is also the Paramount Chief of Breman Asikuma traditional area, said while the country had great experience in conducting elections, such achievement should not make political actors complacent.

He said the impact of conflict on other countries was too devastating on the development efforts of those countries, adding that the nation could not afford to let its peace slip. The Paramount Chief of Enyan Maim, Okofo Amoako Bondam III, urged flag bearers of the various political parties to adopt language that promotes peace in their campaigns.

The Paramount Chief of Nkusukum, Nana Okese Essandoh, also bemoaned the use of intemperate language by leaders of the political parties. He said it was worrying that as a nation we could not take care of our rivers, forests and roads, saying the situation was because chiefs had been relegated to the background in the governance of the communities.

He said it was time the government saw the chiefs as partners and not competitors, as the chiefs were ready to partner government agencies to promote development in the communities.

The Paramount Chief of Mankessim, Osagyefo Amanfo Edu IV, called for intensified efforts towards stopping illegal small-scale mining. He called on the National Commission for Civic Education to use documentaries to appeal to the conscience of the people to help fight the menace.

Asomdwe project

On the Asomdwe project initiated by the house and aimed at resolving chieftaincy disputes in the paramountcies, Odeefuo Buadu said the house currently had only three vacant stools, Senya, Denkyira and Affutuakwa, stating that the house was hopeful all seats would be filled by the close of the year.