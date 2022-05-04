Eid-Ul-Fitr: Continue to pray for country, leaders - Parties urge Muslims

Four political parties have called on Muslims to continue to pray for the country and its leaders as they end the month of fasting.
While commending Muslims for their steadfastness during the period of fasting, they reminded Muslims that although this was the first time they were congregating as groups in three years due to COVID-19 restrictions, they should continue to pray for the complete eradication of the pandemic.
These were contained in messages by the General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu; the General Secretary of the Convention People’s Party (CPP), Nana Yaa Akyempim Jantuah; the General Secretary of the People’s National Convention(PNC), Janet Asana Nabla and the Secretary-General of the National Democratic Party (NDP), Alhaji Mohammed Frimpong.
NPP
In his message, Mr Boadu noted that after a period of hiatus due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the country was seeing a return to normalcy, even though the country was not completely out of the woods yet.
"On account of this, therefore, it is submitted that, much as the restrictions have been significantly relaxed, we still need to be health-conscious and moderate in our celebrations," he said.
He called on Ghanaian Muslims to use the occasion to pray for the government, its leaders and the nation to overcome all the ills plaguing society including the current economic challenges occasioned largely by the devastating impact of the Covid-19 pandemic and exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war, in order to put the country on the path of sustained growth and prosperity.
PNC
On her part, Ms Nabla lauded the Muslim community for going through a month of self-restriction to uplift themselves spiritually and to gain favour from the Almighty Allah for themselves and the country.
She appealed to the entire Muslim community to continue to pray for a prosperous and united country since it was only when Ghanaians were united that God could grant the nation His favour.
CPP
Nana Yaa Jantuah extended the best wishes of the party to the Muslim community and prayed for Allah's guidance and directions.
"May Allah always guide you and show you the right path. May Allah always keep blessing you and giving you strength at every important step in your life," she said
"May this Eid bring blessings for the entire humanity so that we can walk on the path of peace and harmony," she stated.
NDP
Alhaji Frimpong said having undergone a period of fasting and intense prayer during the Ramadan period, the faithful must strive for higher piety.
He urged Muslims, wherever they found themselves, to conduct themselves well.
The NDP asked Muslims to continue to pray for good leadership and governance in all facets of life for Allah to bless the country.
Background
Muslims throughout the country yesterday marked the end of Eid-ul-Fitr with prayers for the peace of the country.
Eid-Ul-Fitr, otherwise known as the "feast of the breaking of the fast," is an important festivity celebrated by Muslims all over the world to mark the end of the holy month of fasting.
writer's email This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it.