ECOWAS condemns disturbances in Freetown

Zadok Kwame Gyesi Politics Nov - 26 - 2023 , 11:39

The Economic Community of West African states (ECOWAS) has condemned the ongoing unrest in Sierra Leone, a member of the political bloc.

ECOWAS in a statement dated Sunday, November 26, 2023, said it "has learnt with utter disgust a plot by certain individuals to acquire arms and disturb the peace and constitutional order in Sierra Leone. ECOWAS condemns this act and calls for the arrest and prosecution of all participants in this illegal act."

The West African bloc reiterated its zero-tolerance for unconstitutional change of government.

"ECOWAS further underscores its commitment to supporting the government and people of Sierra Leone to deepen democracy and good governance, consolidate peace and security as well as foster socio-economic development," the statement said.