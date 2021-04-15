ECG MD Kwame Agyeman-Budu reacts to unions’ allegations

The Managing Director of the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Mr Kwame Agyeman-Budu, has described accusations and allegations levelled against him by some staff of the company as untrue.
The Junior and Senior Staff unions of the company petitioned the Board for the dismissal of the Managing Director, claiming he is not discharging his duties effectively.
The staff alleged that the MD has been in office for close to two years and has shown lack of vision for the company.
But responding to the allegation, Mr. Agyeman-Budu said the allegations are untrue and that the company, under his leadership initiated the one-day, one-service for new meters for customers.
He said claims that he did not approve the provision of adequate materials for the company’s operations is because there had been shortages due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adding that most companies from whom they buy the materials folded up and are not producing.
According to him, accusations of lack of accessories for vendors are also unfounded because ECG does not procure accessories for vendors. Mr. Agyeman-Budu said it is also not true that he stopped revenue mobilisation in June 2020, explaining that government subsidized electricity for some months and instructed that no form of revenue or disconnection of power should be done, with other companies like VRA, Ghana Water, and GRiDco, also adhering to the directives.
On allegations of sidelining his three deputies, Mr. Agyeman-Budu said it is false that he did not involve them in decision making, since the Deputy Managing Director of Finance and Deputy Managing Director Human Resource are always around to advice and make positive suggestions on most of the things.
credit: GNA