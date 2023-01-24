Duncan Williams, Eastwood Anaba want National Cathedral activities to be halted

Two members of the Board of Trustee of the National Cathedral have called for an independent accounting firm to audit all public funds contributed to and spent on the cathedral project.
Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams and Rev. Eastwood Anaba want all activities on the project to be halted for this audit before the project continues.
They want the auditors to be nationally recognised for them to audit the overall cost of the project.
In what they termed as “Reaffirming the Significance of the National Cathedral and The Way Forward”, the two noted that the appointment of an auditor shall take place before the deferment of the activities of the Board of Trustees.
It is their resolve that the current activities in advancing the construction of the cathedral should be deferred until the "atmospherics in Ghana are improved and the audit of the cathedral account is done."
In a statement, they said within the period of the audit, the Board of Trustees should not engage media on the National Cathedral matters.
They said the proposal was in no way to impugn the vision or intent of the National Cathedral, but rather ensure that it is advanced and built on a foundation of integrity, efficiency and quality while garnering and maintaining public trust and support.