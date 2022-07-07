'It is not my voice' - Akoto Osei reacts to 'Ofori-Atta, Bawumia are worse' audio in circulation

Presidential Advisor on the Economy, Dr Anthony Akoto Osei has denied commenting on the performance of the Minister of Finance, Ken Ofori-Atta and the Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia on their handling of the economy and the resultant seeking of support from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
An audio in circulation on social media and published by some media houses has a voice purported to be that of Dr Akoto Osei describing the Vice President and the Finance Minister as "worse as each other" and therefore cannot help the New Patriotic Party to win Election 2024.
In a statement issued Thursday, July 7, 2022, reacting to the audio in circulation, Dr Akoto Osei denied "making these unfounded statements either in an interview or in an engagement with anybody."
"The voice in the leaked tape is emphatically not mine. Neither do I subscribe to the alleged comments," he stated.
Below is copy of the statement
REJOINDER:
OFORI-ATTA AND BAWUMIA ARE WORSE AS EACH OTHER – AKOTO OSEI BOOMS IN LEAKED TAPE
My attention has been drawn to a post on Ghanaweb and other social media platforms including a purported leaked tape which has me allegedly commenting on the performance of the two personalities mentioned in the headline.
I wish to categorically deny making these unfounded statements either in an interview or in an engagement with anybody.
The voice in the leaked tape is emphatically not mine. Neither do I subscribe to the alleged comments.
Not only do I demand this rejoinder be published with the same prominence given the wicked allegation, I further demand a retraction and apology from Ghanaweb.
HON. DR. ANTHONY AKOTO OSEI
PRESIDENTIAL ADVISOR ON THE ECONOMY