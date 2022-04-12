Don’t sabotage government policies - Chief Director urges staff of MDAs

The Chief Director of the Upper East Regional Coordinating Council, Abubakari Innusah, has advised staff of Municipal and District Assemblies (MDAs) to desist from undermining government policies and programmes.
“What is expected of you as staff of MDAs in the region is to support the government of the day to execute its plans and programmes towards improving the living conditions of the ordinary people,” he said.
He said as staff of the assemblies, their duty was to help the government in power and successive governments deliver on their mandate to the people in the country.
Alhaji Innusah was addressing staff of the Talensi District Assembly as part of a day’s familiarisation visit to the district by the Upper East Regional Minister, Mr Stephen Yakubu.
The minister was accompanied by officials of the Ghana Highway Authority, Feeder Roads Department and other senior officials of the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC).
Neutral
He urged the staff to always remain neutral and professional in the performance of their duties as well as disassociate themselves from political colouration.
“I wish to caution you to desist from unnecessary politicking in your workplaces as it has the tendency to draw back the development and growth of the assemblies,” he said.
He, therefore, urged the staff to remain apolitical in their work for the smooth and effective administration of the district assemblies, adding: “staying out of politics as a local government staff or civil servant will enable you to discharge your duties diligently towards the growth of the country”.
Punctuality
He urged the staff to be regular at work and desist from absenteeism as such an attitude was contributing to under-development in many parts of the region.
For his part, Mr Yakubu called for team work to promote a sense of togetherness.
In a welcome address, the District Chief Executive for the Talensi District, Thomas Duanab Wuni, bemoaned the poor state of some roads in the area.