Deputy Minister visits Market women

The Deputy Eastern Regional Minister, Mr Samuel Nuertey Ayertey has paid a working visit to the Agomanya Market as part of his familiarisation visit to the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality in the Eastern Region last Wednesday.
Mr Ayertey, who was also the New Patritic Party Partiamentary Candidate in the 2016 election seized the opportunity of his visit to the municipality and thanked the market women for their support during the 2016 presidential and parliamentary elections.
He also inspected work on the 20-sitter place of convenience being constructed in the market.
Addressing the market women, Mr Ayertey thanked them for their massive support for him during the 2016 general elections.He was accompanied by the Lower Manya Krobo Chief Executive (MCE), Mr Simon Kweku Tetteh.
Mr Ayertey said he recognised the role the market women played during the elections by voting massively for him. He said even though he lost with 283 votes to the current Member of Parliament, it was a good fight because hitherto, the NPP candidate was beaten with more than 9000 votes.
Concerned
He said the government was concerned about their welfare as they played very significant economic role in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality and even beyond, hence the construction of the 20 seater places of convenience for them in the market.
He said the drains and gutters that were challenges to the market women would be tackled to make them more comfortable to operate in the market.
“You market women contribute to the socio-economic development of the area and beyond because many people from all walks of life in the country patronise the Agomanya Market and, therefore, what concerns the market should be the concern of the municipal assembly for that matter the government.
We shall see to it that your challenges in the market are fixed to make you happy, but when we do it for you remember us also next year when elections would be conducted,” Mr Ayertey stressed.
He assured that he was going to liaise with the assembly to fix the challenges in the market as early as possible’’, he said.
The presence of the deputy minister brought activities in the market to a halt as they started shouting, ‘’Teddy, Teddy, Teddy’’ as he is popularly known in the Krobo area.
Earlier, the deputy minister had a durbar with the assembly staff of the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality and urged the staff to use team work to ensure that development was brought to the municipality.
The deputy minister lauded the MCE, Mr Tetteh for massive infrastructural development ongoing in the municipality and assured him that the coordinating council was solidly behind him to succeed.
Flagship programmes
Mr Tetteh said the assembly was on course to implement the government’s flagship programmes in the municipality.
He said 6,551 out of 9,098 students in the four senior high schools in the municipality were benefitting from the government’s free senior high school programme. He mentioned a good number of classroom blocks completed and handed over to the municipal directorate of the Ghana Education Service.
He said construction of CHPS compounds and 50 modern multi-purpose sanitation facilities across the municipality to improve sanitation in the area were ongoing.
Mr Tetteh seized appealed to the deputy regional minister lobby for more projects for the municipality.
