Bawumia is ordained to lead NPP - Mampong MP

Graphic Online Politics May - 07 - 2023 , 14:32

Kweku Ampratwum-Sarpong, the Member of Parliament for Mampong and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration, has expressed his conviction that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the Vice President of Ghana, is destined by God to become the leader of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the future.

In a radio interview with Accra based Okay FM, Mr Ampratwum-Sarpong praised Dr. Bawumia for his long-standing service to the NPP and his demonstrated competence and vision, which he said has earned him the support of party members and would lead to his resounding election as the party's leader for victory in the upcoming presidential primary.

Mr. Ampratwum-Sarpong added that Dr. Bawumia enjoys the support of over 100 MPs in the NPP Caucus in Parliament, who demonstrated their overwhelming support during his meeting with them last week.

He said after the meeting, he was sure that Dr. Bawumia's upcoming victory will be earth-shaking.

Bawumia's commitment

Ampratwum-Sarpong also lauded Dr. Bawumia's commitment to the party and his support to the current government, as well as his demonstrated competence and capabilities.

He believes that Dr. Bawumia's vision for Ghana's future would build on the current government's achievements and bring positive impacts to the party, the nation, and the youth in the country.

The Mampong MP cited digitisation as an example of Dr. Bawumia's vision, which has been thriving and making a significant impact in Ghana.