Ahead of NDC primaries: Duffuor's team wants anomalies in voter register addressed

Daily Graphic Politics May - 06 - 2023 , 12:55

The campaign team of Dr Kwabena Duffuor, a presidential aspirant of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has called for an urgent round table discussion to address anomalies they have detected in the voter register for the May 13, presidential and parliamentary primaries of the party.

This, they said, is to ensure a transparent and fair electoral process.

A statement signed and issued by a campaign team member of Dr Duffuor, Kofi B. Kukubor said the concerns were first expressed in a letter dated April 17, 2023, wherein the campaign team requested access to the voters register, which serves as the basis for determining the eligibility of voters in the impending presidential and parliamentary primaries.

The statement added that following the said concerns, on May 2, 2023, a meeting was held at the NDC party headquarters, during which some information regarding the voter’s register was disclosed to the team.

However, it said upon conducting a preliminary analysis of the information provided, the campaign team discovered what they deemed to be excessive anomalies within the register.

The irregularities have raised doubts about the integrity of the electoral process and the accuracy of the voter data being presented by the NDC Elections Commission.

In light of the concerns, Dr Kwabena Duffuor’s campaign team has urgently requested that the relevant stakeholders, including key actors within the party, should engage in a round table discussion to address the identified issues promptly.

The team emphasises the importance of resolving these matters to ensure a transparent and fair election, avoiding any potential pitfalls that may have severe consequences.