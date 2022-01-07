Defend Constitution, resist oppressor's rule - NCCE to Ghanaians

The National Commission for Civic Education, NCCE has reiterated calls for reforms of Ghana's 1992 constitution to be responsive to the evolving needs of the citizenry.
In a statement to mark Constitution Day on January 7, the NCCE reminded Ghanaians of their collective commitment to uphold and defend the 1992 Constitution against interference and interruptions, saying article 3(4) of the Constitution reminds every citizen of Ghana of a duty to "defend the Constitution, must stand in defense against any person, group or issue that threatens the very fabric of our democracy, and must reject oppressor’s rule in any form or anything that seeks to disturb the peace and stability we enjoy."
The statement signed by the Chairperson of the NCCE, Ms. Josephine Nkrumah, said however that the NCCE has noted that despite many gains, "strengthening our democracy by reforming and improving our constitutional infrastructure should once again be made a national priority. This will help tackle constitutional deficits and aspects of the 1992 Constitution that seemingly breed apathy from the public, disengages the public in major aspects of governance at the grassroot and national levels, further deepens marginalisation, promotes excessive powers of the Executive and festers the course of corruption.
Related stories: Review of 1992 Constitution long overdue — Four parties
Prof. Atuguba supports calls for amendment of 1992 Constitution
It said "Ghana's constitutional framework is anchored on the cardinal pillars of freedom, justice, probity and accountability, liberty, equality of opportunity and prosperity. The dynamism of these principles must empower Ghanaians and our constitution must be responsive to the evolving needs of its citizenry. This will promote a sense of belonging and ensure the collective ownership and participation of every citizen from the grassroot to the national level in our democratic journey."
Read the NCCE's statement in full