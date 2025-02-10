Featured

Dafeamekpor defends government's decision to discontinue certain prosecutions

Gertrude Ankah Feb - 10 - 2025

The Member of Parliament for South Dayi and Majority Chief Whip, Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor, has defended the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government’s decision to discontinue certain prosecutions initiated by the previous administration, arguing that the cases lacked merit and were a waste of national resources.

Speaking on TV3’s Hot Issues on Sunday, February 9, Dafeamekpor dismissed claims that the NDC was shielding its members from prosecution.

He criticised the New Patriotic Party (NPP) for failing to conclude cases over eight years, questioning the quality of the dockets left behind.

"If somebody had indeed engaged in a crime punishable under law, you don't need eight years to prosecute them. I have been a practicing lawyer for 15 years, and I know what it means to successfully prosecute a crime," he said.

He accused the NPP of engaging in selective justice by dropping cases against their own officials while allowing politically motivated prosecutions to drag on under the previous administration.

“The NPP, after failing to act on cases when they were in power, now wants to turn around and criticize the NDC for not doing so. This is a clear case of selective justice.”

He cited the case of Finance Minister Dr Cassiel Ato Forson, suggesting that continuing the trial would be futile.

He also referenced Gregory Afoko, questioning why the state showed little interest in expediting his trial despite keeping him in custody for years.

Dafeamekpor stressed the financial burden of prolonged prosecutions, noting the costs involved in paying state attorneys, judges, and judicial officers.

On the appointment of Dr Johnson Asiama as Governor of the Bank of Ghana following the dropping of charges against him, he dismissed suspicions of impropriety, describing Asiama as a career banker who was unfairly dismissed by the previous government.

Responding to criticism over the lack of prior consultation with the Council of State before Asiama’s appointment, Dafeamekpor cited a 2016 Supreme Court ruling, explaining that while consultation is mandatory, the President is not bound by the Council’s advice.

He also dismissed threats by the minority to report Asiama’s appointment to the International Monetary Fund (IMF), describing it as propaganda meant to undermine investor confidence.