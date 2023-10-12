CPP embarks on mobilisation drive

Samuel Duodu Politics Oct - 12 - 2023 , 07:32

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has kick-started the re-organisation of the party to strengthen its base ahead of the 2024 general election.

Consequently, the party said, it has begun a mobilisation drive to register more youth into the party towards the national elections next year.

In an interview with journalists in Accra, the Chairperson and leader of the CPP, Nana Akosua Frimpomaa, said the party was poised to offer alternative choices to the youth who were yearning for change.

Youth

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa said the re-organisation was to position the CPP as a viable force and an alternative to the youth who were looking for a vehicle to break the duopoly hold on political power and change the status quo to better their lives.

She observed that the Ghanaian youth were fed up with failed promises and wanted a change.

“It is the youth who are ready for a change.

They want Ghana to be fixed.

They want to see a better country.

That is why CPP is offering every young person the opportunity to join.

It is time to cross over from where you are standing.

Don’t stay there.

Take over CPP and make the nation great again,” she sated.

“It is about time the youth own CPP, clinch power and better their lives,” she added

The CPP, led by its chairperson, is touring all the 275 constituencies across the country to galvanise for the support of the youth to win the 2024 elections.

Formidable party

Nana Akosua Frimpomaa said the party was on course to build the appropriate structures, particularly at the grassroots level that would enable it to win the 2024 general election.

“That is why it is not just about even talking about populist stance, but mainly to get people to be part of and own the party at the polling station and electoral area,” she said.

Recall

As part of the re-organisation efforts, the party on August 28, 2023, launched a booklet aimed at reorganising the party’s grassroots to win the upcoming 2024 general election.

The booklet, which is tailor-made specifically for the recruitment of polling station executives across the country, contains a numerical breakdown of constituencies, electoral areas and polling stations in a particular region, as well as the number of executives at each level.

In the booklets are membership forms that would allow various agents of the party to reach out to ordinary citizens and convince them to join the CPP as polling station executives.