Council of Churches honour MP for Bole-Bamboi

The Bole District Local Council of Churches (LCCs) has honoured the Member of Parliament (MP) for Bole-Bamboi in the Savannah Region, Alhaji Yusif Sulemana, for his hard work and contribution towards the development of the constituency.
Key among the development projects are the drilling of boreholes for Bobonte, Gbilimpe and Dikpa at the cost of GH¢45, 000 to solve the perennial water problem in the beneficiary communities and a donation of a tricycle ambulance worth GH¢13,000 to the Kabilma community where there is no health facility to transport especially women in labour and other emergency cases to Dakuripe, where there is a nearest facility.
Honour
The LCCs, which is the umbrella organisation for all churches in the constituency, conferred the honour on the Bole-Bamboi MP at a brief ceremony held at Bole last Monday.
The Vice Chairman of the Bole LCCs, Reverend (Rev) Philip Mintah, said the honour was in recognition of the MP's contributions towards the work of God, his constituents and the general development of the area.
Rev. Mintah, who is also the Pastor at the Bob Figures Methodist Church in Bole, said the leadership of the LCCs appreciated the immense contributions of the MP to the welfare of his constituents and the cordial relationship that existed between him and the council that had helped to ensure peaceful coexistence among the religious groups and the development of the area.
Alhaji Sulemana, who is also the deputy ranking member of the Public Accounts Committee of Parliament, thanked the leadership of the LCCs for the honour done him, even though he contributed his widow's mite to God without expecting any reward.
He stated that contributing towards the work of God to uplift humanity was a blessing, since it was more blessed to give than to receive, adding that the recognition by the LCCs would spur him on to do more.
Collaboration
For his part, the Parish Priest of the Martyrs of Uganda Catholic Church, Rev. Fr Martin Muosayir, called on politicians and hilanthropists to collaborate with the church to meet some of the physical needs of the people since the church was not only there for the spiritual growth of the people.
According to him, despite the core functions of the church to ensure the spiritual growth of its members, it had also embarked on many social interventions, including plans to upgrade the Bole Catholic and Kalba Health centres to hospital status respectively to meet the health needs of the people in the area and beyond.