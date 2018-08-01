Graphic Online

Conference for Pan-Africanism launched

BY: Nadia Pedersen
Mr Cosmas Musumali
The third edition of the annual conference for Pan-Africanism, a socialist movement in Africa, has been launched in Accra.

The event, which is scheduled for September 21-23 this year, is expected to bring together more than 250 delegates from the African continent.

This year’s event is on the theme: “Unifying the Struggles of the Masses Against Capitalism and Imperialism.” It will be held at Winneba in the Central Region.

The Socialist Forum of Ghana (SFG) will host this year’s event.

Conference

Speaking at the launch of the event in Accra last Monday, a leading member of Pan-Africanism Today (PAT), organisers of the event, Mr Cosmas Musumali, said the purpose of the conference was to strengthen the relationships between African organisations working to improve socio-economic rights of the people, especially the vulnerable in society.


The conference,according to him, would also give a forum for discussing policies, strategies and tactics for a renewed continental unity bid.
“It is to reclaim socialism’s position in discussion of alternatives to the current use of capitalism to develop the African countries,” Mr Musumali added.

Defeating capitalism

According to Mr Musumali, the Pan-Africanism movement worked against imperialism and the concept of capitalism.

“Defeating capitalism is the only way to create a just, secure and prosperous world for our children – here in Africa and everywhere else in the world,” he said.
He added that participants from various institutions and agencies would attend this year’s event to pave the way for a deep discussion and dialogue on how best to promote socio-economic rights.