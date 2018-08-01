Conference for Pan-Africanism launched

The third edition of the annual conference for Pan-Africanism, a socialist movement in Africa, has been launched in Accra
.
Follow @Graphicgh
This year’s event is on the theme: “Unifying the Struggles of the Masses Against Capitalism and Imperialism.” It will be held at Winneba in the Central Region.
The Socialist Forum of Ghana (SFG) will host this year’s event.
Conference
Speaking at the launch of the event in Accra last Monday, a leading member of Pan-Africanism Today (PAT), organisers of the event, Mr Cosmas Musumali, said the purpose of the conference was to strengthen the relationships between African organisations working to improve socio-economic rights of the people, especially the vulnerable in society.
The conference
“It is to reclaim socialism’s position in
Defeating capitalism
According to Mr Musumali, the Pan-Africanism movement worked against imperialism and the concept of capitalism.
“Defeating capitalism is the only way to create a just, secure and prosperous world for our children – here in Africa and everywhere else in the world,” he said.
He added that participants from various institutions and agencies would attend this year’s event to pave the way for a deep discussion and dialogue on how best to promote socio-economic rights.