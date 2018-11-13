Campaign in favour of creation of Oti region peaks

A campaign designed to whip up enthusiasm for massive voting in
favour of the creation of a new region out of the Volta Region at a referendum to be held on December 27 this year has been launched at Kadjebi.
Dubbed
Launching
Launching the programme at Kadjebi last Friday, the Krachiwura, Nana Besemuna III, who is the chairman of the joint consultative committee of the chiefs and people of the proposed Oti Region, said the agenda to create new regions had reached a critical stage and that was for the conduct of the referendum.
He said the processes set down by the constitution for the creation of new regions had all been meticulously followed, leaving the final requirement of the conduct of referendum in the affected areas by the Electoral Commission and the need to scale up local effort to ensure that an overwhelming “YES VOTES” were returned on December 27.
Sole object
He said that the sole object and purpose for the creation of Oti Region was to bring development to the people in the area, stressing that “the demand for creation of a new region for us is not motivated by any tribal or ethnic consideration so any suggestion or imputation of tribal or ethnic agenda to our demand for a new region is either born of plain ignorance or deliberate mischief, both of which cannot serve as excuse for the beating of war drums by our detractors.”
Nana Besemuna II recalled the history of the area saying that on December 8, 1952, the Buem-
He said the proposed area was noted for contributing immensely to the economy of Ghana through the production of food crops, fish, cattle, cocoa, coffee
Deprivation
“All these
Nana Besemuna II, therefore, said it was due to the inequity that they petitioned the government for a separate region, adding that the present petition was the fifth one since independence that had been sent to previous successive governments.