Govt’ll undertake road projects in 2019 — Roads Minister

BY: Musah Yahaya Jafaru
Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah
The Minister of Roads and Highways, Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has given an assurance that the government will undertake several road projects across the country in 2019 to improve road conditions.

 He told Parliament that the current challenge was the lack of funds to execute road projects.

Mr Amoako-Attah said the government would begin road projects in the first half of next year with funds from the $2 billion Sinohydro facility.

He said the projects, which included road construction and bridges, would be executed in all regions.


The minister's assurance came in the wake of the recent calls and demonstrations for the government to fix roads and footbridges to reduce the spate of motor accidents.
Mr Amoako-Attah was answering questions posed by some Members of Parliament (MPs) on specific road projects in their respective constituencies.

Stealing of road items

Mr Amoako-Attah expressed worry at the increasing removal of bolts and nuts at the Adomi Bridge and other major bridges across the country.

He said the stealing of the items weakened the bridges and endangered the lives of motorists.

Mr Amoako-Attah said the government intended to put CCTV cameras at the major bridges to discourage the theft.

He urged the security agencies to intensify inspections of roads to prevent the stealing of items that support the bridges.

Volivo Bridge

Mr Amoako-Attah said the government was finally arranging with Japan for the release of funds for the construction of a bridge across the Volta River on the Eastern Corridor at Volivo to serve as an alternative route to the Adomi Bridge.

He said the project was expected to start next year.

The project consists of a 540 metre (m) long by 17.1 m wide cable bridge.

It would have three spans - two outer spans of 96 m and a middle span of 280 m.