Govt’ll undertake road projects in 2019 — Roads Minister

The Minister of Roads and Highways,
Mr Kwasi Amoako-Attah, has given an assurance that the government will undertake several road projects across the country in 2019 to improve road conditions.
He told Parliament that the current challenge was the lack of funds to execute road projects.
Useful links Ghana Politics | Ghana Celebrity News | News in Ghana
He said the projects, which included road construction and bridges, would be executed in all regions.
Useful links Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
The minister's assurance came in the wake of the recent calls and demonstrations for the government to fix roads and footbridges to reduce the spate of motor accidents.
Stealing of road items
for current Ghana news | Ghana Business News | News in Ghana
He said the stealing of the items weakened the bridges and endangered the lives of motorists.
He urged the security agencies to intensify inspections of roads to prevent the stealing of items that support the bridges.
Volivo Bridge
He said the project was expected to start next year.
The project consists of a 540
It would have three spans - two outer spans of 96 m and a middle span of 280 m.