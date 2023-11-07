Bawumia’s first day at work after winning NPP presidential primary

On Monday morning, November 6, 2023, when Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia reported for work after winning the presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), he received a rousing welcome at the Jubilee House.

The welcoming ceremony came as a surprise as he was met at the entrance of his reception by Dr. Augustine Blay, the Executive Secretary to the Vice President, who ushered him to a line-up of his staff, and some of his supporters, clothed in white apparels to celebrate his victory.

Addressing the gathering, Dr. Augustine Blay, who doubles as the head of the Digital Campaign team said, “…standing here today, we have the flagbearer of the NPP, some said it was not possible but today by the grace of God, it is possible. So we have here our beloved Vice President, we love him so much, we love him so much, we love him so much”. He expressed the joy in the hearts of the people gathered, as well as their well wishes to him in the upcoming general elections saying, “We are so happy to see you to be elected as the flagbearer of the NPP, we know, and we believe with you, we shall win the December 2024 elections”.

Dr. Bawumia praised his team heads and the entire team for working hard to meet his expectations; and urged them to keep up with the magnificent work to break the eight in the upcoming general elections.

In attendance were, Ms. Elizabeth Utaka, Director of Administration and Scheduling, Mr. Edward Appiah, a Presidential Staffer, Dr. Alhassan Mutaka Alolo, Director of Special Projects, Alhaji Ismaela Ibrahim, Director of Operations, Professor Joe Amoako-Tuffuor, Secretary to the Economic Management Team, Mr. Evron Hughes, Director of External Economic Relations, among others.