Bawumia is most preferred as president over Mahama - KsTU researcher's baseline survey

Graphic Online Politics Jun - 05 - 2024 , 16:39

With six months to the December 7 presidential election, Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia is the most preferred person to take over as president compared to John Dramani Mahama, a baseline survey by Professor Smart Sarpong, Director of Research and Innovation at the Kumasi Technical University (KsTU) has said.

Prof Sarpong, who is an Associate Professor of Statistics and his team made their findings known at a press conference on Wednesday [June 5, 2024].

For the preferred presidential candidate, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leads with 38.9%, closely followed by John Dramani Mahama with 36.1%.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia leads in Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Eastern, North East, Western, and Western North while all other Presidential aspirants put together are making up to 3.6% gains.

Preferred political party

When it comes to the most preferred political party for Election 2024, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) topped with 38.8% against the New Patriotic Party's (NPP) 34.5%.

The NDC leads in popularity as the political party respondents are likely to support in the coming election as at close of April 2024.

Per the findings, the popularity of NDC is higher than the NPP in Bono East, Greater Accra, Northern, Oti, Savannah, Upper East, Upper West and Volta.

The survey shows that NPP and NDC are at par in terms of popularity in the Western North.

It indicates that a very large number of prospective party supporters (23.1%) had not decided which party to support as at end of April 2024. Until they decide to take interest in one of the political parties, they may remain floating.

The most undecided region is Western with 38% undecided party supporters while North East becomes the most decided region with only 9.8% undecided party supporters.

All smaller parties put together are unpopular across the country as at 30th April 2024

Findings

PART A: PREFERRED POLITICAL PARTY

Q4, Which Political Party are you likely to support in the 2024 Presidential Election?

All 16 regions Frequency Percent National Democratic Congress (NDC) 23080 38.8% New Patriotic Party (NPP) 20564 34.5% Other Party 2167 3.6% Undecided 13735 23.1% Total 59546 100.0%

Which Presidential candidate are you likely to support in the 2024 Presidential Elections?

All 16 regions Frequency Percent Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) 23432 38.9% John Dramani Mahama (NDC) 21237 36.1% Other 2114 3.6% Undecided 12763 21.4% Total 59546 100,0%

Which Presidential candidate are you likely to support in the 2024 Presidential Elections

Remarks

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) leads as the preferred Presidential Candidate with 38.9%, closely followed by John Dramani Mahama (NDC) with 36.1%.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) leads in Ahafo, Ashanti, Bono, Central, Eastern, North East, Western, and Western North.

All other Presidential aspirants put together are making up to 3.6% gains.

About 21.4 % of prospective voters are yet to decide which Presidential candidate to vote for as at end of April 2024. They may remain floating until they decide to vote in favour of one of the presidential candidates.

Most decided region in favour of Dr Mahamudu Bawumia (NPP) is North East with 60% of voters going for him while 75.7 % of voters in Volta region have decided John Dramani Mahama (NDC).

Attached below is a full copy of the findings