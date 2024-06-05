I'll introduce flat tax system, tax amnesty when I become President in 2025 - Bawumia [VIDEO]
Enoch Darfah Frimpong Politics
Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he will introduce a flat tax system in 2025 when he is elected President.
In addition to that he will introduce a tax amnesty to all businesses so that everyone can start on a fresh sheet for the flat tax system.
The Vice President said this when he started his tour of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday [June 4, 2024]
Watch the video below
I'll introduce flat tax system, tax amnesty when I become President in 2025 - Bawumia - Graphic Online https://t.co/k3IVwzxZah #Ghana #GraphicOnline #DailyGraphic pic.twitter.com/OwTVB3TpDv— DailyGraphic GraphicOnline (@Graphicgh) June 5, 2024