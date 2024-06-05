I'll introduce flat tax system, tax amnesty when I become President in 2025 - Bawumia [VIDEO]
I'll introduce flat tax system, tax amnesty when I become President in 2025 - Bawumia [VIDEO]

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia says he will introduce a flat tax system in 2025 when he is elected President.

In addition to that he will introduce a tax amnesty to all businesses so that everyone can start on a fresh sheet for the flat tax system.

The Vice President said this when he started his tour of the Greater Accra Region on Tuesday [June 4, 2024]

