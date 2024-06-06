Featured

Vote for God-fearing leaders - Dr Ackah-Nyamike Jnr urges electorate

Michael Quaye Politics Jun - 06 - 2024 , 07:22

The President of the Ghana Hotels Association (GHA), Dr Edward Ackah-Nyamike Jnr, has urged the Ghanaian electorate to vote for a God-fearing leader when the country goes to the polls on December 7, 2024.

“Ghana is at the crossroads of its economic development and needs a leader to take decisive steps after the December polls. Only God knows the person who can best achieve this among the prospective or potential leaders. So we need to pray for His will to be done,” he said

Sharing what he described as his spiritual revelation on the election, Dr Ackah-Nyamike Jnr posited that when God's will was done in the election of the country’s leaders, He would also provide the necessary consolation to the losing contestants and parties to ensure that peace reigns in Ghana after the election.

“This is why we have to pray for God to help us to choose one whose leadership will end well for the good people of Ghana,” he said.

God’s plan

Dr Ackah-Nyamike Jnr stated that God had a plan and purpose for Ghana in the coming years, stressing that the unfolding of God’s plan for Ghana would depend largely on the country's leadership.

He said as a patriot and a spiritually oriented person, he had been praying for Ghana's Presidential and Parliamentary elections scheduled for Saturday, December 7, 2024. He said he started praying a couple of months ago, seeking peace, unity, love and understanding among Ghanaians before, during and after the December 7, 2024 elections.

Dr Ackah-Nyamike Jnr said with a mixed sense of obedience to the Word of God and some dose of scepticism, he decided to seek the guidance of the Holy Spirit to reflect on the possible reasons why he needed to pray for God's will to be done in the December 7, 2024, election.



Nuggets

Sharing what he termed nuggets of wisdom he received from his prayer encounter with God, he said “To say God's will be done in the 2024 election simply means that the leaders who emerge victorious in the 2024 election should be those that He wants or prefers at this stage in the country's development.”

He said only God knew the hearts of those seeking our mandate to govern Ghana in the December 7, 2024 election and, therefore, God’s will would be a perfect choice for Ghanaians.