Assin North campaign: One person killed in road accident during former President Mahama's tour, others injured

"I’ve had to suspend my campaign in Assin North for about 2hrs to visit injured sympathizers who were involved in an accident after our engagement at Dansame. Unfortunately, we lost one of our comrades who enthusiastically joined others to the programme. Our condolences to her family," former President John Dramani Mahama confirmed the accident and the death in a tweet.

One supporter of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) who joined former President Mahama's campaign tour of the Assin North constituency in the Central Region on Saturday died in a road accident.

The accident also resulted in the injury of some supporters of the party.

In a tweet, Mr Mahama commiserated with the family of the deceased.

Assin North electorates are preparing to go to the polls on June 27 to elect a new Member of Parliament.

The two major political parties, the NDC and the NPP have deployed party leaders at various levels to the area campaigning to convince the electorates to vote for their various candidates.

Mahama's tour

Before commencing their campaign for the by-election, the former president together with the NDC candidate, Gyakye Quayson, paid a courtesy to the Assin Breku Traditional Council.

